WhatsApp usernames could come with an innovative twist

TL;DR WhatsApp is still actively working on implementing support for usernames as an alternative to sharing phone numbers.

The messaging app may let users optionally set PINs to prevent anyone with their usernames from contacting them.

Users will likely get to choose whether newly initiated chats display their phone numbers or usernames to the other parties.

WhatsApp has been working on supporting usernames for months. The messaging app could soon allow users to opt for unique handles to reach others without sharing their phone numbers. A new WhatsApp beta build has now revealed that the company may also let users set PINs to limit spam and unwanted interactions.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.18.2 references PIN support when setting up a username. If the feature comes to fruition, you will be able to select a PIN as an optional safety measure. This way, those with your WhatsApp username will still need the chosen digits to initiate a chat with you.

This feature could make it challenging for spammers and other bad actors to contact you, as you will always be able to change your PIN if someone posts it publicly. WhatsApp may also let you turn off the PIN altogether if you want to make your profile more easily accessible.

Beyond PINs, WhatsApp will likely let users choose whether new chats reveal their usernames or phone numbers. By opting for the former identification method, users can conceal their phone numbers completely, making WhatsApp a more private messenger.

Keep in mind that WhatsApp usernames and PINs are still under development, and these features are unavailable to beta testers yet. As a result, there’s no telling when and if the company will roll them out to its users.

