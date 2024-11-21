WhatsApp is finally doing something about its marketing spam problem

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp will soon let its users stop or resume receiving business marketing messages.

Unlike the block feature, unsubscribing from marketing messages will still allow companies to send users essential texts.

This would be handy for those interested in order updates or one-time authentication codes but not promotions.

WhatsApp has grown from a humble instant messaging app to a rich platform housing businesses, channels, communities, and more. With many companies relying on WhatsApp to deliver their marketing messages, however, certain users now find themselves helplessly overloaded with spam. While they could always block these businesses altogether, this would stop them from receiving important texts, like order updates and two-factor authentication codes. Fortunately, parent company Meta is aware of the marketing spam problem, and it’s introducing new tools to help WhatsApp users keep their inboxes under control.

WhatsApp

TechCrunch explains that “businesses can send messages through WhatsApp’s API based on one of these four categories: marketing (offers, new products), utility (order updates, account balance), authentication (one-time passwords) and service (customer inquiries).” In a statement to the outlet, Meta announced that it will bring granular controls to business chats.

This change would let users opt out of marketing texts while continuing to receive utility, authentication, and service messages. Expectedly, users will get to opt back in if they wish to receive promotions from a particular business again. This feature would be ideal for those seeking discounts occasionally or during the holiday season.

If you’re unhappy with how this upcoming feature works, WhatsApp already offers alternative workarounds that can help minimize marketing spam. These include blocking, muting, archiving, and categorizing chats through custom lists. Thanks to these tools, users can easily put personal chats front and center and deemphasize corporate noise.

