WhatsApp could soon make it easy to transfer community ownership

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR The ability to transfer ownership of a community has appeared in the latest WhatsApp beta.

The owner can give any member of the community primary administrative privileges and responsibilities.

The person who gives up ownership will still have the status of community admin, even if they are demoted or removed from the group.

A few months ago, WhatsApp began testing a feature that allowed users to transfer channel ownership. Now the app is extending that function to communities in the latest beta.

Discovered by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp team appears to be testing out a new feature for communities. The feature would grant a user the ability to hand over primary administrative privileges and duties to other community members. This feature was spotted as part of the Android 2.24.11.18 beta update.

When an admin chooses to transfer ownership of the community, they’ll have to agree to give up their privileges and responsibilities for any group chat within the community. According to the outlet, if you relinquish ownership, you’ll still have the status of an admin, even if the new owner demotes or removes you from the community.

As the feature is still in development, it’s unknown when it could roll out to the general public. But when it does, it should simplify the ownership transfer process in case someone has to step back because of time constraints or other reasons.

This wasn’t the only feature to be spotted this week. WhatsApp is also apparently working on a feature that will allow users to clear their unread message count whenever they open the app.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments