WhatsApp now lets you pin multiple messages for easy chat navigation

Previously, pinned messages were limited to just one message per chat.

WhatsApp, the ever-evolving messaging platform, is making it easier to keep track of crucial information within chats. Following the debut of pinned messages last year, WhatsApp is now increasing the pin limit to three messages per chat.

Previously, WhatsApp only allowed you to pin a single message per chat. An attempt to pin a second message would have previously resulted in replacing the initially pinned message.

This newly updated limit on pinned messages will apply to both individual and group chats. You’ll also be able to pin any message, from text and emojis to images and polls. This should mean no more scrambling through endless message threads to find that crucial birthday address or meeting details. Sadly though, we also get one step closer to running out of excuses for forgetting about the family dinner or showing up to a dress code event in jeans.

The method for pinning a message remains the same: long-pressing on the message and selecting “Pin” from the menu. WhatsApp also allows you to choose the duration for which the message will be pinned, with options for 24 hours, seven days (the default choice), or 30 days. Furthermore, for group chats, admins retain the power to decide whether everyone in the group can pin messages or if it’s an admin-only privilege.

Pinned messages appear as clickable hovering banners at the top of your chats, so you can easily access the pinned information with a single tap. WhatsApp further stated that all pinned messages remain secured with its end-to-end encryption, ensuring your privacy.

