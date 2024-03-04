WhatsApp's take on third-party chats might not be that bad

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp could allow you to enable third-party chats for specific platforms.

That means you don’t have to accept chats from all rival messaging apps.

A screenshot also suggests that third-party chats won’t be available outside Europe.

WhatsApp will soon support other chat platforms, and an executive has already outlined how it’ll work. Now, a reliable outlet has revealed more details about this third-party chats feature.

WABetaInfo discovered an interesting screen in version 2.24.6.2 of WhatsApp for Android, noting that users can turn off third-party chats or only allow the function for selected apps. Check out the screenshot below.

It’s no surprise to hear that users might be able to disable third-party chats, as an executive already confirmed this last month. However, it is interesting to see that users can choose which apps to allow. That could be great for privacy and security purposes, especially when it comes to platforms that are prone to spammers and scammers (or if you’ve got a stalker).

The outlet also uncovered a splash screen for third-party chats, giving users a better idea of how things will work.

“Third-party apps are offered to our European Region users as required by law,” reads a disclaimer seen in the screenshot. This suggests that third-party chats won’t be available outside Europe. We asked WhatsApp representatives to confirm this last week, but they’ve still not responded to us.

The outlet also reiterated that group chats won’t work with third-party apps. It also echoed previous confirmations that voice and video calls won’t work.

Either way, it’s clear that WhatsApp’s third-party chats feature is taking shape right now. So Europeans might not have to wait long to use it.

