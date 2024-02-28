WhatsApp is now letting Android users search for chats by date

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp is adding a “search by date” feature for Android users.

Search by date will allow Android users to find conversations from a specific date.

The feature works with individual chats and group chats.

The Android version of WhatsApp is finally getting a feature that’s already on other versions of the app. It should make finding specific conversations much easier to find.

On his WhatsApp channel, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced WhatsApp on Android is getting a “search by date” function. With the feature, Android users will be to find a specific conversation by choosing a date instead of relying on a date range. Zuckerberg demonstrated this by finding a video about karaoke from a previous discussion.

If you want to search for a chat from a particular date, you’ll have to tap on the contact or the group chat to get into the details. From there, you’ll need to tap on the search button, located just under the contact or group name. Once you see the calendar icon, you can tap on it to bring up a calendar and select the date you’re looking for.

In related news, the latest beta version (2.24.5.17) from the Google Play Beta Program is introducing a way to share the QR code from the chats tab, according to WaBetaInfo. This feature should help make it easier to find and connect with others.

