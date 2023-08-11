WhatsApp is getting the ability to schedule group calls

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp will soon let you schedule group calls in advance.

The feature is now available for the Android version of the app in beta.

It should roll out to all WhatsApp users in the near future.

WhatsApp is borrowing a feature from Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams — the ability to schedule calls. Spotted in the latest WhatsApp for Android beta by WaBetaInfo, the feature allows WhatsApp users to schedule voice calls in group chats.

Those with access to WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.23.17.7 can now try out the new call scheduling option on WhatsApp. Using it, WhatsApp users can plan a call and notify members of a group in advance.

WaBetaInfo

Scheduling a group call on the messaging platform is simple. You need to tap on the phone icon within a group, and you’ll see options to select a date and time for a future call. An invite for the call will be sent to the group and users who decide to join will get a reminder 15 minutes before the call starts.

Since the feature is now in beta, it shouldn’t be long before it rolls out to the stable version of WhatsApp for all users. We’ll update this article when that happens.

Comments