Is this image real? WhatsApp's new feature will tell you

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp is testing a new image search feature in version 2.24.23.13 for Android beta users.

This feature allows users to perform a reverse image search using Google within the WhatsApp app.

WhatsApp, the go-to messaging app for billions around the globe, is taking a small step to combat the growing problem of misinformation with a helpful new feature. Recognizing that its platform can be a breeding ground for manipulated images and misleading content, WhatsApp is giving users the power to become amateur fact-checkers.

WaBetaInfo found this new feature in the latest test version (2.24.23.13) of the WhatsApp Android app, which enables users to run a quick web search on shared images without ever leaving the app.

From the screenshots above, the tool seems relatively straightforward. When you get an image you’re not sure about, you tap on it and choose “Search on web” from the three-dot menu. This would initiate a reverse image search powered by Google, potentially providing you with valuable context and revealing whether the image has been altered or misrepresented.

Of course, privacy is a concern whenever images are uploaded to third-party services. WhatsApp assures users that while the image is uploaded to Google for the search, it is never shared or processed by WhatsApp itself. The feature is also entirely optional, giving users complete control over whether they wish to utilize it.

In terms of practicality, this feature gives users the option to investigate questionable images without the usual hassle of downloading or uploading content elsewhere. Of course, with the search option somewhat tucked away within menu selections, it may take time before users make this a routine step in verifying images. However, it’s still a good thing WhatsApp is adding this feature. The added convenience could encourage more people to use it.

For now, the feature is only available to a select group of beta testers, but WhatsApp should roll it out to all Android users in the coming weeks.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments