WhatsApp could start reminding you about the people you're ghosting

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp for Android version 2.24.25.29 beta tweaks how the reminders feature works.

Previously limited to status updates, the option may soon nudge you about private messages you haven’t checked.

Those disturbed by the repeated alerts can turn off the relevant toggle in WhatsApp’s notification settings.

WhatsApp has become the default messaging app in many regions, serving billions of users globally. Given the high volume of messages certain people receive on the app, some texts are bound to go unnoticed. To address this problem, WhatsApp could expand the scope of its reminders to include unread private messages, not just status updates.

WhatsApp recently introduced a Reminders toggle in its notification settings. Enabled by default, the optional feature sends users push alerts when they miss certain status updates. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android version 2.24.25.29 beta makes the option more useful (or annoying) by bundling unread private messages.

Based on the toggle’s description, it’s safe to assume that WhatsApp won’t send reminders for every single direct message you miss. The original report states that the app relies on on-device metrics to decide which unread conversations to remind you about. And even if you restore a backup on a new phone, the feature will need to recalibrate itself in the background based on your usage, as backups seemingly exclude this data.

Fortunately, this upcoming feature is optional, and those disturbed by the repeated alerts can easily turn it off. To do so, simply head to WhatsApp’s in-app notification settings and disable the Reminders toggle highlighted in the image above.

It’s worth noting that Meta often experiments with new additions that never see the light of day. Given that WhatsApp hasn’t officially announced the feature and it’s still testing it with beta users, there’s a chance the upgraded reminders won’t make it to the stable build anytime soon, if ever.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments