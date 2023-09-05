WhatsApp could look very different soon

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp is working on a redesign of the UI.

The redesign changes the top bar and gives the app logo a new font.

WhatsApp could also introduce filters for the chats list.

If there’s one thing that’s remained a constant with WhatsApp, it’s the design. The UI has hardly changed for several years now. But the latest beta of the world’s most popular messaging app suggests a major shake-up could be in store.

WhatsApp is now rolling out version 2.23.18.18 through the Google Play Beta Program. According to WABetaInfo, this beta is hiding a big redesign that makes several changes to the UI.

One of the first changes is the top bar, which swaps out its green shade and trades it for white. Another change to the top bar introduces a new font to the WhatsApp logo and colors it green.

Next, we have a bottom bar where chats, status, community, and calls will live. However, this was first spotted in an earlier update back in June for the Android WhatsApp beta version 2.23.13.16.

WABetaInfo

Something else to look forward to is filters in the chats list. It appears users will have their choice to filter conversations through all, unread, personal, and business options. Like the bottom bar, this feature was discovered in an earlier version of the app, but this one appeared in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.14.17.

In addition, it appears WhatsApp is introducing similar changes for the iOS version of the app, according to the outlet. This should bring both versions of the app closer in line in terms of appearance and features.

At this time, it’s unknown when WhatsApp will rollout this redesign. This news arrives only two weeks after WhatsApp announced its latest feature, HD photo support. The HD photo feature is now available for Android and iOS.

