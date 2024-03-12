WhatsApp may raise the limit on pinned chats soon

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp is working on raising the limit of chats users can pin.

In beta version 2.24.6.13, users have been given the ability to pin up to five chats at a time.

The feature is only available to some beta testers.

WhatsApp users have had the ability to pin chats since 2017. However, the app has always restricted pinning to three at a time. But it is looking like that number may increase in the not-too-distant future.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest beta — version 2.24.6.13 — of the app on the Google Play Store is letting users pin up to five chats at the top of their chats list. While two additional pins aren’t much, it’s still better than being capped at only three. The outlet speculates that WhatsApp could be considering allowing more than five pins, but mentions there’s no evidence to support this yet.

Many users would likely appreciate having more pins to use. This way you can have immediate access to more of your favorite conversations right when you open the app.

It appears the feature has not been widely rolled out to all beta users, however. This may suggest that the feature is still a ways away from being added to a stable update.

Today’s news comes on the heels of Meta announcing that WhatsApp and Facebook Messager will become interoperable with third-party messaging apps in Europe last week.

