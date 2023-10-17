WhatsApp for Android enables passwordless logins with Passkeys support

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp for Android now accepts Passkeys for login authentication.

WhatsApp for Android has adopted a new, more secure method for logging into the chat app. Android users can now unlock WhatsApp without a password by simply using one of their passkeys, like face, fingerprint, or PIN authentication.

Passkeys are a safer alternative to passwords because they are stored on device and can’t be stolen or guessed like passwords. They also meet multifactor authentication requirements in a single step, replacing the need for a password or SMS OTP.

Moreover, Passkeys make it more convenient to unlock apps across devices without having to remember and manage long and complicated passwords or worry about security hacks like Phishing.

Android users can easily and securely log back in with passkeys 🔑 only your face, finger print, or pin unlocks your WhatsApp account pic.twitter.com/In3OaWKqhy — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 16, 2023

Google is one of the biggest advocates for Passkeys and recently made them the default option for signing into personal Google accounts, though users can opt out if they want to.

You can now try out Passkey logins on the latest stable build of WhatsApp for Android.

