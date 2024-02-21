Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
From lists to block quotes: WhatsApp finally brings new formatting options
WhatsApp now lets you create bullet lists, inline code, and more.
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
- WhatsApp now offers four more formatting options in addition to its existing options.
- These options are bulleted lists, numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code.
WhatsApp has long offered the same set of formatting options (bold, strikethrough, italics, monospace). Now, the company has announced that it’s finally offering four more options.
The Meta-owned messaging platform revealed that it will now let users create bulleted lists, numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code.
Want to use these new formatting options in your chats? We’ve got a handy table below to show you how.
|Formatting option
|How to enable it
Bulleted list
Type "-" and then a space
Numbered list
Type 1 or 2 digits, followed by a period and a space
Block quote
Type ">" followed by a space
Inline code
Add "`" before and after the desired text
WhatsApp confirmed that these options are now available across Android, iOS, the web, and Mac desktop users. The platform added that these options are also available on Channels.