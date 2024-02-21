From lists to block quotes: WhatsApp finally brings new formatting options

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp now offers four more formatting options in addition to its existing options.

These options are bulleted lists, numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code.

WhatsApp has long offered the same set of formatting options (bold, strikethrough, italics, monospace). Now, the company has announced that it’s finally offering four more options.

The Meta-owned messaging platform revealed that it will now let users create bulleted lists, numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code.

Want to use these new formatting options in your chats? We’ve got a handy table below to show you how.

Formatting option How to enable it Bulleted list

Type "-" and then a space

Numbered list

Type 1 or 2 digits, followed by a period and a space

Block quote

Type ">" followed by a space

Inline code

Add "`" before and after the desired text



WhatsApp confirmed that these options are now available across Android, iOS, the web, and Mac desktop users. The platform added that these options are also available on Channels.

Comments