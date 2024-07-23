Android-iOS file transfers could be made easy by...WhatsApp?

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp is working on a file-sharing feature that doesn’t require an active internet connection.

The feature is currently in development and will let users share encrypted files with others nearby.

Code spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS suggests that it could make it to iPhones as well.

WhatsApp is working on a new file-sharing feature that will let users send encrypted files to others without an active internet connection. The in-development Nearby share feature was first spotted in April this year in a beta version of WhatsApp for Android. Now, code related to the feature has appeared in an iOS beta release, suggesting that WhatsApp could offer the AirDrop-like feature to iPhone users as well.

WABetaInfo reveals that the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS (version 24.15.10.70) includes references to the upcoming sharing feature. However, WhatsApp seems to have gone with a different implementation on the iOS version.

On Android, the feature appears to allow users to share photos, videos, documents, and other files with any nearby WhatsApp users. Whereas the iOS version requires the recipient to scan a QR code to initiate file transfer. The latter seems to be better from a privacy standpoint, as it will prevent unsuspecting users from accidentally accepting malicious files from nearby users.

Irrespective of the implementation, it’s great to see WhatsApp working on offering the feature on both Android and iOS, as it will facilitate easy cross-platform file transfers. It will be particularly useful for transferring large files and will make it easy for users to share high-resolution photos and videos without worrying about WhatsApp’s compression.

Sadly, the feature is currently in the early stages of development, and it may be a while before it makes its way to users. We’ll let you know as soon as WhatsApp starts rolling it out on the beta channel.

