WhatsApp's latest Android betas reveal two new features coming to the app

TL;DR WhatsApp is working on two new features for the Android app.

The platform will soon add an in-app dialler for calling unsaved contacts.

A new “Hidden Group” setting will help community members create and join discreet groups.

A new beta version of WhatsApp was released late last evening, giving us a glimpse at some new features heading to the app. Folks at WaBetaInfo and Android Authority contributor/tipster Assemble Debug alerted us to these upcoming WhatsApp features, which include an in-app dialler and a new Hidden Group setting for Communities.

The in-app dialler was spotted in WhatsApp beta version 2.24.9.28 for Android. It’s unclear how WhatsApp plans to implement it, but the presence of a standalone dialler in the app indicates that the platform might soon let users call unsaved contacts by straightaway dialing a phone number. This makes sense because it was previously revealed that WhatsApp is also working on a way for users to quickly start chats with unsaved contacts, something that’s currently impossible.

A dialler would be a welcome addition to WhatsApp since there are many times one doesn’t want to unnecessarily save new contacts that they intend to interact with just once or twice. Users also won’t have to make cellular calls to unsaved contacts and will have the option to use internet connectivity by simply dialing through WhatsApp without the hassle of first saving a phone number in their contacts list.

Meanwhile, the new Hidden Group feature is intended to keep Community groups secret. The feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta version 2.24.9.27 and isn’t yet available to all beta testers. Assemble Debug managed to activate it through some flags, and it seems the setting will allow only invited members to find and join a community group. Only community admins can find and remove the group from the community.

