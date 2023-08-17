WhatsApp users can now send HD photos to friends, HD videos to follow

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Mark Zuckerberg has announced that WhatsApp now has HD photo support.

The app now has an HD button that will allow you to select image quality.

The feature is rolling out globally in the next few weeks and will be followed by HD videos.

WhatsApp is getting a long-awaited update. That update will finally allow you to send photos to your friends without having to sacrifice image quality.

In a Facebook post, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp is getting HD photo support. The new feature will allow users to preserve the high-definition resolution of their photos, whether it’s sent from Android, iOS, or the web. These HD photos will come with a small HD logo that will appear in the bottom left-hand corner to signify as such.

After the app is updated, this feature will appear as an “HD” icon — next to the editing tools — at the top of the screen when adding a picture to a message thread. When tapped, you’ll have the option to choose standard quality or HD quality. According to TechCrunch, WhatsApp says Standard Quality is selected by default to ensure sharing photos remains fast and reliable.

If you receive an HD photo while you have low bandwidth connectivity, you’ll have a choice. You can either choose to receive the standard quality photo or upgrade it to HD, according to the outlet.

HD photo support was actually first seen in beta versions for iOS and Android. WABetaInfo even captured screenshots of the feature, which appeared in version 23.11.0.76 for iOS and 2.23.12.13 for Android.

Support for HD photos will roll out globally in the next few weeks. This will reportedly be followed by HD video support shortly.

