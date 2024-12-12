WhatsApp is making being part of a group call less annoying

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

There are times when being in a group chat makes sense, but it can often be annoying. If someone in the group calls, every single person in the group is notified. However, WhatsApp is rolling out a change that should make being a part of a group chat less irksome.

Today, WhatsApp announced that it is introducing a handful of new call features and improvements for desktop and mobile. Arguably, the most interesting of these is the reveal of a new feature for group chats. Users can now select which members of the group chat they want to call. So if you don’t want to alert everybody in the group, you can choose exactly which of your friends you want to reach out to without bothering the rest.

Next up, the company is releasing new effects for video calls. Like filters for Instagram, users will be able to choose from effects like puppy ears, underwater, a karaoke microphone, and more. There are a total of ten new effects to choose from.

The last two updates coming our way focus on improving the calling experience. The company says it has upped the resolution on video calls and made them more reliable. This is the case for both one-on-one calls and group calls. Meanwhile, everything you need to start a call, create a call link, or dial a number directly on desktop is now clearly presented in the calls tab.

