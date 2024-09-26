WhatsApp brings its video call filters to the built-in camera

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The WhatsApp video call filters are now available to use when snapping photos or videos using the app’s built-in camera.

WhatsApp for Android is also rolling out an option to mark all chats as read, a feature that has long been available on the iOS client.

WhatsApp has also started to label chats with unsent messages on the main screen.

WhatsApp has been developing a slew of new features for its Android users. Just a couple of months ago, the messaging app introduced filters and AR effects for video calls. The Meta-owned platform is now expanding these filters’ availability to the built-in camera. This allows you to apply the company’s filters on photos and videos you shoot with the app.

As per a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp for Android version 2.24.20.20 beta makes the video call filters accessible when using the built-in camera to take photos or videos. These include options to smoothen one’s skin, change the background, adjust the lighting, and much more.

Otherwise, version 2.24.20.19 beta adds an option to mark all chats as read. The feature has long existed on the iOS client, allowing users to remove the unread indicator next to chats they haven’t checked yet.

Beyond that, the leaker states that version 2.24.20.24 beta features a new Draft label. The label appears on the app’s main screen when a user types a message but doesn’t send it. It could act as a handy reminder for when you get distracted and forget to shoot a certain message.

To use these features, ensure you’re running the respective beta version or a newer build. Though, keep in mind that WhatsApp tends to roll out new features gradually, so you may not see the camera filters and other additions right away.

