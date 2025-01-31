WhatsApp is giving your chats a built-in planner to keep you from forgetting plans

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest WhatsApp beta update is adding a new feature to create and share events in private chats.

Previously, the feature was only available in group and community chats for coordinating larger gatherings.

The feature allows users to schedule meetups and plan calls directly within one-on-one conversations.

WhatsApp is rolling out a handy new feature that makes scheduling plans with friends, colleagues, and even your dentist a whole lot easier. The latest beta update (version 2.25.3.6) introduces the ability to create and share events in individual chats — a feature that was previously limited to group conversations.

First spotted by WaBetaInfo, this update is now available to select beta testers and is expected to roll out to more users in the coming weeks.

Until now, WhatsApp’s event creation feature was only available in group chats, which was primarily helpful in organizing group hangouts or coordinating tasks in community chats. With this new feature, you can now schedule events directly within a private chat, whether you’re planning a dinner date, setting up a work meeting, or just reminding your roommate to finally pay their share of the Wi-Fi bill.

Creating an event in a private chat works similarly to creating an event in a group chat. If you’re meeting in person, you can pick a date and time and set a location. If you’re meeting online, you can link it to a WhatsApp voice or video call.

Once the event is shared, both participants can access the details anytime within the chat, so there’s no need to scroll through endless messages looking for the plan details. The other person can also accept or decline the invite, making sure there’s no confusion.

This feature has potential applications beyond personal use. For example, freelancers and clients can use it to schedule project deadlines or payment reminders, doctors and patients can set up appointments, and so on — all without ever leaving WhatsApp, which is clearly something that the company wants to happen.

As of now, the event creation feature in one-on-one chats is only available to some beta testers, but it should soon be available to more users. If you’re eager to try it out, you can already create events in group chats.

