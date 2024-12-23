WhatsApp's latest update is ready to help you get the holiday party started

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest WhatsApp update adds the party popper as the seventh default emoji reaction.

The update also introduces a dynamic confetti animation triggered by certain party emojis.

The party popper may only be a default emoji reaction temporarily during the festive period.

WhatsApp’s latest update is making chats more festive in time for the holiday season. The app has introduced the party popper emoji as the seventh default reaction, giving users a quick way to add a touch of celebration. The update also includes dynamic confetti animations for certain party emojis.

We were alerted to these changes by the latest post on the WABetaInfo, and we have since confirmed them on the Galaxy S24 Plus. These features are available on compatible devices across all platforms, including Android and iOS, individual chats, group chats, and even channels.

The WhatsApp default emoji reactions are the ones that appear in a reaction tray when you tap and hold a message, such as the thumbs up and heart emojis. As shown in the first screenshot below, the party popper now appears after the praying emoji. This lets you add it in two taps without searching through the full emoji list.

The new confetti animation now happens when you react to messages with specific emojis. The party popper is one of the trigger emojis, while others include the partying face and the confetti ball. The second screenshot above shows the animation mid-activation.

However, according to the WABetaInfo post, these changes may be temporary for the festive period. While the confetti animation is likely to remain a part of WhatsApp’s emoji reactions beyond the holidays, the party popper emoji might not stay in the default tray after the season ends.

These updates are gradually rolling out to users on both Android and iOS. To explore these festive features, ensure your app is updated to the latest version available.

