WhatsApp makes Communities more organized with events and announcement replies

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp Communities is getting two new features.

Users in Communities will be able to plan events directly in the app.

Users are now able to respond to announcements from admins.

WhatsApp just got a new update that introduces two new features the company says are meant to bring communities closer together. One of those features is event planning, and the other is replies in Announcement Groups.

In a blog post, the WhatsApp team announced it is rolling out new features for WhatsApp Communities. The first new feature will allow users to plan events directly on the app. This can include occasions like birthdays, dinner parties, or virtual meet-ups. As the firm explains, anybody in the group can set up an event and others can RSVP to make it easier to know who is attending.

Events is first coming to groups in Communities, but WhatsApp plans to bring it to all groups in the coming months. This feature can be found in the group’s information page, and attendees will get a notification when the event gets close.

The second feature launching for Communities is organized replies in Announcement Groups. Just as it sounds, users will be able to respond to announcements from admins. “Replies are grouped together and minimized so you can see what others have said in context, and notifications are muted for everyone.” The point of Replies is to keep responses from clogging up the feed, making it easier to catch up on everything.

WhatsApp has also been testing a new feature that will show you which of your contacts was online recently. However, users will also have the ability to turn their online status off.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments