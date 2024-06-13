WhatsApp is working on simpler chat transfers between Android and iOS

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp is reportedly working on a universal chat history transfer feature.

The new feature will enable users to transfer chat history between devices by scanning a QR code.

WhatsApp recently introduced a simpler chat transfer process between Android devices.

Transferring chats between devices has been a major headache for WhatsApp users. Until very recently, moving chats between Android and iOS devices was notoriously difficult, often requiring third-party apps and complex workarounds. Even moving chats from one Android device to another has been far from straightforward. However, WhatsApp’s latest update aims to simplify this process significantly.

WhatsApp for Android recently introduced a new feature designed to streamline chat migration. This feature allows users to transfer their chat history between Android devices using a QR code, eliminating the need for manual Google Drive backups and restores.

And now, WaBetaInfo has spotted an improved chat transfer feature in the WhatsApp beta version (2.24.13.6), which suggests the messaging platform is cooking up something even more exciting: a universal chat transfer system. As you can see from the screenshot below, unlike the current version, the language in the chat transfer feature does not specify that the old device must be an Android phone.

This suggests that WhatsApp could be developing a more universal chat migration solution that extends beyond just Android devices. Currently, cross-platform chat migration between iOS and Android is supported, but it still requires some effort. The potential universal chat history transfer could eliminate these hurdles, simplifying the process significantly.

While this is exciting news, it’s important to note that this feature is still not live and cannot be tested yet, so it’s advisable to take this information with a grain of salt for now. But, as someone who has lost his WhatsApp chat history many times during device transfers, I am really hoping to see this feature materialize soon.

