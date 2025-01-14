WhatsApp wants to make your messages more fun with new camera effects and quick reactions

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp has announced several new features inspired by tools from Meta’s other platforms.

Camera effects from video calls are now available for photos and videos taken directly in chats.

Quick reactions and selfie stickers have been added to make responding and creating stickers easier.

WhatsApp, one of the world’s most popular messaging platforms, has unveiled a set of playful new features designed to enhance the chatting experience. These updates, which borrow some inspiration from Meta’s other platforms, include camera effects, selfie stickers, and quick reactions.

The first update comes to the camera effects feature, which is now expanding the tools previously available only in WhatsApp video calls. Users can now apply a range of 30 backgrounds, filters, and effects when taking photos or videos directly within WhatsApp chats.

Sticker lovers have something exciting to look forward to as well. WhatsApp now lets users turn their selfies into custom stickers. Simply tap “create sticker” and use the camera option to snap a selfie, and your selfie should be transformed into a shareable sticker. The feature is currently available on Android, with an iOS rollout expected soon.

Additionally, sharing stickers with friends has become easier. Users can now directly share entire sticker packs through chats, making it simple to spread the fun.

Quick reactions are also getting a boost. You can now double-tap on a message to react instantly, with an option to scroll through your frequently used reactions for even quicker responses. We have also seen a similar quick reaction implementation on Instagram.

These new features should be available to most users immediately. If you don’t see them yet, an app update might do the trick.

