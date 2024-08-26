WhatsApp is working on its best Snapchat impression with new AR filters

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp is working on a new set of filters and call effects using AR.

A low-light and new touch-up mode should offer extra flexibility.

Lists will let you organize contacts and groups for quick communication.

Say what you will about AI making it such that you can’t trust anything you see anymore — when it comes to sending video to friends, sometimes dressing things up with a filter is just plain fun. A little earlier this summer, WhatsApp started working on its own AR mode for filters and call effects. Today we’re checking out a couple of the app’s latest beta releases, bringing that in-development AR filter to more testers than ever, plus revealing the latest work towards a new tool for organizing contacts.

The first sign of WhatsApp’s work on its AR filters emerged just about a month ago, when the feature was initially made available to a limited group of beta testers on Android. That development on Android still continues, but now WABetaInfo shares that iOS testers can join in the fun as well, with the new version 24.17.10.74 update.

Sadly, we’re not seeing the tool on either of these platforms in action, and the best we have is a selection of screenshots that showcase the interface being worked on. In addition to the usual assortment of novelty filters, the app’s also getting some straight, practical ones, including one for low-light environments and a touch-up mode for hiding any embarrassing blemishes. These will join a background editing tool, letting you blur things out or replace them with a set scene for a little extra privacy (or to just delay cleaning your office).

Then we’ve got another report from WABetaInfo that’s looking at Android’s 2.24.18.9 beta release, where the app’s building out some new functionality for creating lists. These can consist of individual contacts or even multiple groups, and the site notes that this all feels very similar to the way WhatsApp Business handles what it calls labels. It’s possible that both that and the personal version of the app could end up adopting lists to serve the same purpose, letting users quickly communicate with contacts that share some commonality, but don’t need to communicate among themselves in one big group together.

Expect both WhatsApp’s AR filters and this new list tool to eventually make their way to the app’s public release.

