WhatsApp teases AI chatbot debut with new shortcut

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp is rolling out the latest beta update for the app.

The update features a new shortcut to open AI chats.

The new shortcut is available to some beta testers.

During Meta Connect 2023, the company announced WhatsApp would be getting an AI chatbot. Since then, only select beta testers have been able to use the AI-powered chats feature. It’s unknown when we’ll see a broader launch, but a new shortcut suggests that day is getting closer.

WhatsApp has started rolling out the latest beta for the Android app — version 2.23.24.26. Currently available for download in the Google Play Store, the fresh update appears to have a new shortcut for the AI assistant, according to WABetaInfo.

WABetaInfo

In the outlet’s screenshot above, you can see there’s a new button that appears on top of the new chats button in the Chats tab. That button shows a circular icon reminiscent of Microsoft’s old Cortana icon. When tapped, this button will reportedly quickly open the AI-powered chats to assist with questions. With the new AI button, bringing up the chatbot should become easier and more convenient than before.

The outlet says that the feature is only available to a small number of Android users who down the latest beta. However, WhatsApp will roll out the feature to more people in the coming weeks.

Earlier this week, we learned that changes are coming to chat backups on Android starting in December. While they are currently free, next month chat backups will start counting toward your Google account storage.

