What is Whatnot? Everything you need to know

There are plenty of options for buying and selling products online, so any platform needs to find a way to differentiate itself. Whatnot takes another angle, harnessing the success of the popular live video sales method and centralizing it into a hub full of all types of collectors. What is Whatnot all about? We’ll cover everything you need to know about the service.

What is Whatnot, and who is it for? Whatnot is a community marketplace for buyers and sellers. Sounds simple, right? The main differentiator is that all sales are made through live video. This creates a social aspect in which people can interact during the process. In fact, the first time I entered a sale, the host greeted me personally, saying: “What’s up, Sasquatch? Welcome in.”

The website is mainly geared toward the sale of collectible items. This includes figurines, toys, trading cards, jewelry, video games, arts and crafts, and whatnot.

How does Whatnot work?

When you sign up for a Whatnot account, you can either become a buyer or a seller. Once you’re ready to go, you must browse through the list of categories, look through the live streams, and join one. The host will talk about the product they’re selling, and geek out over the topic with all the other members.

If you want to purchase any of the items, you can either bid for them or buy them immediately. The options are titled Auction or Buy Now. You can also look through the Sold and Purchased sections to see what you missed. It even supports Giveaways.

After a purchase, the seller will ship the product and get paid for it.

What can you sell on Whatnot?

Whatnot is mainly meant for selling and buying collectibles, but the list of supported products is comprehensive. Here’s Whatnot’s official category list.

Trading Card Games

Sports Cards

Toys & Hobbies

Electronics

Coins & Money

Knives & Hunting

Estate Sales & Storage Units

Sports Memorabilia

Men’s Fashion

Sneakers & Streetwear

Women’s Fashion

Bags & Accessories

Beauty Jewelry

Music

Video Games

Antiques and Vintage Decor

Home & Garden

Rocks & Crystals

Baby & Kids

Arts & Handmade

Comics

Anime & Manga

Golf

And Whatnot

What are the pros and cons of using Whatnot?

Like any other platform, Whatnot has its good and bad sides. Let’s talk about them.

Pros

It’s fun and interactive! The art of selling is complex. Simply posting a product on eBay may seem a bit cold and distant. With Whatnot, sellers interact with potential customers and usually have fun while doing so. People can geek out on items and ask questions live. The seller can respond to questions immediately and convince buyers to purchase an item. Additionally, some sellers do fun things like host giveaways, or randomize sales by letting a wheel decide what you win for a set prize.

You can find hard-to-get collectibles Collectors know how hard it is to find some products. Sometimes, getting specific items from giants like eBay or Amazon is hard. Because Whatnot is full of like-minded fans of the same things, you’re likely to find rare items.

It’s pretty safe Whatnot acts as a mediator between buyers and sellers. You can do everything from the app to finalize a purchase. Sellers aren’t paid until a product is shipped. There’s also a process for ensuring items are authentic. Chances of fraud or scams are slim.

Cons

There aren’t many people using it Whatnot is a newcomer compared to sites like eBay and Facebook Marketplace. As such, it’s not as popular as some other marketplaces. Most people using Whatnot are like-minded individuals with similar hobbies, making each customer and seller more valuable, but numbers still help sell things.

You have to watch to buy Many of us still feel like watching a livestream to buy things is a bit too much. Sometimes, I don’t want to socialize or listen to someone when I purchase something. Whatnot doesn’t give you this option.

How much are Whatnot fees?

Nothing in life is free, and neither are Whatnot’s services. The company will take an 8% commission on all sales. However, this fee is reduced to 4% for sales in the Coins & Money category. Additionally, the seller will have to cover a transaction fee of 2.9% plus $0.30. This processing fee is applied to the total, including the subtotal, tax, and shipping costs.

How much is shipping?

Shipping prices depend on the product’s weight, and also where you ship the product to and from. If the transaction happens within the USA, packages weighing 1-5 lbs will cost a flat fee of $9.21. Pricing below one pound and over five pounds will vary. You can see US shipping costs here. There are also details on international shipping here.

Want to give it a try?

If you want to try Whatnot, all you have to do is go to the website and sign up for an account. You can also download the Android and iOS apps.

FAQs

Who owns Whatnot? Whatnot is a startup founded by Grant LaFontaine and Logan Head. LaFontaine is also the current CEO.

Where is Whatnot based? Whatnot’s headquarters is in Marina del Rey, California. It’s part of the Los Angeles area.

Does Whatnot charge a fee? Yes. Whatnot takes an 8% fee from every item sold, unless you are selling Coins & Money, in which case the fee is reduced to 4%. Additionally, it charges transaction fees of 2.9% of the total cost and an extra $0.30.

Can I get a refund on something I buy from Whatnot? Whatnot doesn’t usually allow returns, because of the nature of most products sold on the platform. These are mainly used and sold as is. There are some exceptions, though. You can get items refunded if they are damaged during shipping, damage doesn’t match listing photos, if you get an incorrect item, if the item has no images and doesn’t match the description, or if the item is counterfeit.

Can I cancel purchases on Whatnot? You can request to cancel an order on Whatnot as long as the seller hasn’t printed the order’s shipping label, or within 24 hours after you place the order, even if the label has been printed. That said, all Whatnot sales are final. It’s up to the seller to accept or deny a cancellation request.

Can I use Whatnot from any country? Whatnot ships to the USA, Canada, the UK, and most other countries. It will also ship to PO/APO/FPO addresses. This only helps buyers, though. Sellers must be in the US, Canada, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Netherlands, France, Germany, or the UK.

