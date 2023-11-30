What is Sony Pictures Core, and how much does it cost?

For all the PS4 and PS5 enthusiasts out there, there’s a fresh buzz in the air: Sony Pictures Core. What started as a highlight on Sony’s Bravia TVs has now pivoted to the PlayStation realm.

Sony Pictures Core is optimized for PlayStation, helping you transform your gaming console into a movie-streaming powerhouse. Let’s explore what it brings to the table.

What is Sony Pictures Core and how does it work? Sony Pictures Core is a streaming service available exclusively for PS4 and PS5 consoles. This service was initially linked to the Bravia line of Sony televisions.

At this point, it’s essentially a storefront. Once you sign into Sony Pictures Core, you can rent up to 2,000 movies. Sony PlayStation Plus subscribers can access a curation of 100 movies for free.

On the other hand, non-subscribers aren’t left out. In specific markets, including the UK, they can leverage the Sony Pictures Core app to buy certain movies, like the highlighted Gran Turismo adaptation in IMAX Enhanced format. The platform boasts an array of movie titles at launch, detailed later in this article.

Sony Pictures Core features With a curated list of movies, special purchase windows, and high-quality streaming, it aims to redefine the cinematic experience for its users.

Pure Stream Pure Stream technology ensures that users receive top-notch streaming quality. With transmission rates of up to 80Mbps, Pure Stream delivers crisp, lossless visuals, allowing viewers to experience movies in ultra-high definition.

This feature ensures that the content is streamed with clarity and sharpness, with minimal buffering or quality drops.

IMAX® Enhanced IMAX Enhanced guarantees the viewer a premium 4K HDR viewing experience.

Movies with the IMAX Enhanced certification are remastered to meet high standards, ensuring brighter, clearer images and sharper contrast.

This feature allows viewers to experience movies as the filmmakers intended, with immersive sound and visuals that mimic the IMAX cinema experience.

DTS:X and Dolby Atmos™ DTS:X and Dolby Atmos are advanced audio technologies that deliver multi-dimensional sound.

This includes overhead soundscapes, creating an enveloping sound environment. Whether it’s the rustle of leaves overhead or the roar of an airplane flying above, these technologies ensure viewers are in the center of the action, with sound coming from all directions, offering a more immersive and realistic audio experience.

How much does Sony Pictures Core cost? The service itself is free. You’d have to buy or rent movies in-app. Of course, PS5 Plus users will get a selection of movies for free.

What movies and shows are on Sony Pictures Core? Here are just some of the movies that are available on Sony Pictures Core: Looper

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV

Elysium

Resident Evil Damnation

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Uncharted

The Equalizer

No Hard Feelings

Bullet Train

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

FAQ

What are Sony Pictures Core credits? This would work the same way Bravia Core credits did. You’d get a few free credits, that you could use to watch movies. Post this, you’d have to rent or buy.

Is Sony Pictures Core 4K? Yes, it is 4K. They also have IMAX-enhanced content.

What is the internet speed of Sony Pictures Core? Sony Pictures Core’s Pure Stream technology delivers streaming at speeds of up to 80Mbps, ensuring crisp and high-quality 4K visuals with minimal buffering.

What Atmos movies are on Sony Pictures Core? Some of the notable titles available are Let There Be Carnage, Uncharted, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Jumanji: The Next Level, Bloodshot, The Equalizer 2, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Morbius, Smurfs: The Lost Village, and Cinderella.

