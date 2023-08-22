Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Did you know that by default, all of your followers on Spotify can see what you’re listening to in the desktop app? The same thing typically goes for those that you follow on Spotify. One antidote to this is a “private session,” but how do you start one?

QUICK ANSWER Entering a private session allows you to make your Spotify listening activity fully private. To start a private session in the Spotify app for Android and iOS, go to Settings > Privacy and Social and toggle on Private session .

and toggle on . To start a private session in the Spotify desktop app or on the web, click on your profile picture and then Private session. KEY SECTIONS What is a private session on Spotify?

How to start a private session on Spotify (Android and iOS)

How to start a private session on Spotify (desktop and web player)

What is a private session on Spotify? Think of a “private session” as Spotify’s version of Chrome’s Incognito mode. When one is active, followers won’t be able to see the names of tracks you’re listening to. Moreover, tracks won’t be saved to your history or entered into algorithms. If you’re normally a black metal fan but want to hear what Aqua’s Aquarium album sounds like, this is your opportunity.

The mode isn’t strictly necessary. If you just want to hide your listening activity and recently played artists from friends and followers, there are separate options for that in Settings.

How to start a private session on Spotify (Android and iOS)

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

To start a private session while listening on your Android or iOS device: Open the Spotify mobile app. Select the gear-shaped icon in the upper-right corner of the app to go to Settings. Scroll down until you see the Privacy and Social section. Toggle on Private session.

How to start a private session on Spotify (desktop and web player)

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

To start a private session while listening on your computer: Open the Spotify desktop app or web player. Click on your profile picture in the top-right corner of the screen. Select the option marked Private session.

FAQs

What's the difference between the 'private session,' 'listening activity,' and 'recently played artists' options? Turning on “private session” allow you to hide your listening activity from both your followers and Spotify. Turning off “listening activity” and/or “recent played artists” simply hides your habits from followers. Spotify itself will still pick up on your activity and make suggestions for you based on its algorithms.

Comments