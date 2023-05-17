Cyberflix TV: Here's the info on how to use it to watch free movies and shows

Malavida

Cyberflix TV is a quick and easy way to watch tons of classic and current movies and TV shows for free. It’s one of many alternatives to Netflix for folks who want to save on their streaming bills. However, it does take a little more effort than usual to install the app on your Android smartphone or tablet. We’ll let you how to install it and begin your streaming experience.

Disclaimer: This app is not available on the Google Play Store due to security and content piracy concerns. If you do download and install the app, you do so at your own risk.

What is Cyberflix TV? This app allows users to view thousands of free movies and TV series, and its library is updated daily. Here are some of the app’s features: Calendar — You can find upcoming TV shows and movies that are scheduled to go live in the future, so you can be ready when they are added to the app’s library.

Up to 1080p video resolution — You have the choice of viewing videos in either 720p or 1080p resolution.

No ads — No need to worry about any banner or video ads popping up while watching movies.

Download — You can also download any film from the app to your mobile device.

Subtitles — You can enable subtitles on most movies and shows if they are not in your native language.

Notification support — The app can send you a push notification to inform you of new movies or TV episodes that are now available.

Request — You can request that the development team add any new movies or shows to its library.

How to download and install the app on Android Since Cyberflix TV is not available on the Google Play Store, you will need to find a trusted APK download site. At the time of writing, the current version number of the app is 3.3.6. One source for downloading the app is Cyberflix.me.

If you have Android 8.0 Oreo or later on your smartphone or tablet, all you have to do is just tap on the Cyberflix TV APK file that you have downloaded in your mobile browser or file browser. The OS should then throw up a message asking you to permit it to install the app. If that is what you really want to do, you can give it permission. The app should then install on your device.

You might also consider using a VPN in combination with the app, as some of the videos might not be legally available in your region.

The Cyberflix TV app is free to download and use. However, the app’s development team, Cybercloud Media, does take donations to keep them working on new versions and features at its official website.

Is Cyberflix TV legal? Is it safe to use? The fact that this app is not available to download via the conventional Google Play Store should be a clue that Google doesn’t believe it offers legal content. The app doesn’t actually host content, but it does scrape the internet to get its free video links, some of which might be in violation of copyright laws. Officially, the developers of the app do not condone accessing illegal content from the app and have requested that users do not access such content.

As far as the app itself, it is indeed safe to use and is secure, so there are no issues on that front.

