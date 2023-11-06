There are loads of spoilers in this article, but if you’ve entered “what episode does Ace die in one piece” into Google, spoilers are just what you’re looking for.

Let’s get into the specifics of Ace’s death: how it happened, and the repercussions it led to.

What episode does Ace die in One Piece? In the One Piece anime, Ace’s death is depicted in episode 482 (chapter 573). This episode is a crucial turning point in the series, changing the storyline and who Luffy goes on to be. You can stream One Piece on Crunchyroll.

How does Ace die in One Piece? Ace’s death is quite a complex and emotional event. Here’s a more in-depth breakdown:

Background Ace was on a quest to hunt down Blackbeard because Blackbeard killed one of their comrades, Thatch. During his pursuit, Ace encounters Blackbeard, and they engage in a fierce battle. However, things take a turn when Blackbeard captures Ace and hands him over to the Marines.

Marineford War arc Ace’s capture sets the stage for the Marineford War arc, one of the most intense arcs in One Piece. Numerous powerful figures, including the Marine Admirals, Whitebeard Pirates, and the Seven Warlords, gather at Marineford for Ace’s public execution.

Ace’s death During the war, after a series of events, Ace is freed from his execution platform. As he tries to escape, Admiral Akainu insults Whitebeard, provoking Ace. Consumed by rage, Ace confronts Akainu.

Unfortunately, in the midst of their clash, Akainu launches a lethal magma-based attack targeting Luffy. Ace intervenes, taking the full brunt of the attack to protect his younger brother.

This magma attack critically injures Ace, and he eventually succumbs to his injuries, dying in Luffy’s arms. It’s a poignant moment as Ace thanks Luffy and expresses gratitude to everyone who loves him.

By the way, the person responsible for Ace’s death is Admiral Akainu.

FAQ

When does Ace die in One Piece manga? Although Ace was freed from his chains, Admiral Akainu made derogatory remarks about Whitebeard, which enraged Ace. As Ace confronted Akainu, the situation took a dire turn when Luffy, Ace’s younger brother, was targeted by the admiral. To protect Luffy, Ace jumped in the way of Akainu’s magma-based attack.

How old was Ace when he died? Ace was only 20 years old at the time of his death.

When is Ace introduced in One Piece? Ace makes his debut in the Alabasta arc. From the start, his charismatic personality and strong sense of brotherhood with Luffy make him a fan-favorite.

What is Ace's full name in One Piece? Ace’s full name is Portgas D. Ace. The D. initial holds significant mystery and importance throughout the One Piece narrative.

How tall is Ace in One Piece? Ace is approximately 185 cm or about 6 feet 1 inch tall. Quite a towering figure, isn’t he?

