If you’re an Xfinity user, you may have heard about the existence of a rewards program. So what are Xfinity rewards, and how do they work? In this brief guide, we explain how the rewards work, what you can get, and how to qualify.

What do you get with Xfinity rewards and how to they work? Xfinity Rewards are special rewards that are regularly posted for loyal customers and can be accessed via the Xfinity app. Some of the possible reward choices include free movie tickets, discounts to Universal Orlando, discounts on entertainment, and more.

As for how Xfinity reards work? Basically you can sign up for free as long as you subscribe to an Xfinity service and then you’ll have a portal with all the rewards available. You can redeem as many as you like. There are no points to accrue or anything. All rewards are open, though the best offers are reserved for customers that have been with Xfinity for the longest.

How do you join the Xfinity rewards program? Joining Xfinity Rewards is as simple as signing up, though there are a few requirements you’ll need to meet. The most basic requirement is that you need to have either Xfinity TV, Internet, Home, or Voice service, and your account must be in good standing.

There are different Reward tiers depending on how long you’ve been with Xfinity: Silver is for those that are new or have been subscribers for less than 2 years.

Gold is for those that have been with the service for 2 to 7 years.

Platinum is for those that have been with the service for 7 to 14 years.

Diamond is the highest status, rewarded to customers of 14+ years.

FAQ

Are Xfinity rewards free? Yes, signing up is totally free. You do need to have an Xfinity service in order to qualify though.

Is Xfinity rewards worth it? It’s free to sign up, so why not. As for how good the rewards are? It will vary depending on how long you’ve been a customer.

Why am I not eligible for Xfinity rewards? Tried to sign up but told you don’t qualify? There could be a few reasons. One, you might not have an account in good standing. Such as if you’re regularly late with payments, for example. It’s also possible that your older grandfathered plans might not be compatible with the rewards. In either case, your best move will be to contact customer service.

