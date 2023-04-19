Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Poll: What web browser do you use on your phone and PC?

Are you all-in on Google Chrome, or do your allegiances lay elsewhere?
By
7 hours ago
Google Chrome logo stock photo 1
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google Chrome is the undisputed leader in the web browser space, accounting for over 70% market share according to W3Counter. Does that mean Chrome is the most popular option among Android Authority readers?

Well, there’s one fun way to find out. Let us know which web browser you’re using via our two polls below!

What web browser do you use on your phone?

1212 votes

What web browser do you use on your computer?

1104 votes

Just to clarify, we’re talking about the web browser you use in your personal capacity on your phone and computer. So if you’re forced to use Firefox for work purposes, that doesn’t count.

We’re nevertheless keen to see whether Google reigns supreme across both desktop and mobile or if Android Authority readers have vastly different preferences.

PollsSurveys
Browser