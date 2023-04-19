Poll: What web browser do you use on your phone and PC?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google Chrome is the undisputed leader in the web browser space, accounting for over 70% market share according to W3Counter. Does that mean Chrome is the most popular option among Android Authority readers?

Well, there’s one fun way to find out. Let us know which web browser you’re using via our two polls below!

What web browser do you use on your phone? 1212 votes Brave 16 % Google Chrome 37 % Kiwi 2 % Microsoft Edge 9 % Mozilla FireFox 16 % Opera 3 % Samsung Internet 6 % Vivaldi 7 % Other (leave a comment) 5 %

What web browser do you use on your computer? 1104 votes Brave 14 % Google Chrome 35 % Microsoft Edge 17 % Mozilla FireFox 21 % Opera 3 % Safari 1 % Vivaldi 7 % Other (leave a comment) 1 %

Just to clarify, we’re talking about the web browser you use in your personal capacity on your phone and computer. So if you’re forced to use Firefox for work purposes, that doesn’t count.

We’re nevertheless keen to see whether Google reigns supreme across both desktop and mobile or if Android Authority readers have vastly different preferences.

Comments