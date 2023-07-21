Unbelievable price crash on the WD 500GB My Passport SSD

Western Digital’s My Passport SSDs are the ideal way to expand your offline storage, and the offer that dropped today is remarkable. Amazon just slashed the price of the WD 500GB My Passport SSD to just $36.99, which is a huge deal at 69% off. WD 500GB My Passport Portable SSD for $36.99 ($83 off)

Not only is this the best price ever on the portable solid-state drive, it’s not even a close contest. The handy device was selling for around $100 just one year ago and has never been on offer for less than $60. With more and more flagship phones not offering internal memory expansion, this is an unmissable chance to save on a handy external option.

WD 500MB My Passport Portable External SSD WD 500MB My Passport Portable External SSD Enjoy read speeds of up to 1,050Mbps and write speeds of up to 1,000Mbps, with your data secured via password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption. See price at Amazon Save $83.00 All-time low!

The My Passport SSD offers impressive read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000MB/s, ensuring swift file access and transfers. Your data stays secure with password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption, safeguarding your files from unauthorized access.

Built to withstand the rigors of travel, this SSD is shock, vibration, and drop-resistant, capable of surviving drops up to 6.5ft. Its cross-compatibility with USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (and USB-A for older systems) allows seamless connections to various devices. Whether you’re a professional or an on-the-go user, the WD My Passport SSD makes an excellent addition to your device list.

The WD 500GB My Passport SSD deal could spring back at any time, so don’t miss out. The widget above takes you there.

