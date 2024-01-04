Score a $255 discount on the WD 18TB External Hard Drive

Are you short on your free Google Drive storage allocation? I know I am. Instead of paying a monthly subscription for a bit of extra memory space, you can get all of the digital storage you’ll ever need in the form of the Western Digital 18TB Elements desktop external hard drive. Usually selling for well over $500, you can pick it up on Amazon today for just $274.99. Western Digital 18TB Elements desktop external hard drive for $274.99 ($255 off)

This massive 48% price drop is the best value for money you can get on the device, but the smaller storage configurations are also on sale right now. For instance, you can pick up the 14TB model for $254.99 ($125 off) or the 6TB variant for only $129.99 ($60 off).

This external hard drive combines high capacity and sleek design, and the space it clears on your PC or laptop may well enhance performance. You’re getting rapid data transfer rates, especially when connected to a USB 3.0 port, though it also maintains compatibility with USB 2.0 devices. It’s also immediately functional with Windows PCs, requiring no complex setup. The drive’s construction emphasizes durability, shock tolerance, and reliability, all housed within a stylish, protective enclosure. It comes pre-formatted for Windows 10 and later, but it can also be reformatted for Mac users.

Ready to never worry about digital storage space again? The widget above takes you to the Amazon deal.

