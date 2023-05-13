Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Nothing beats the convenience of Walmart. It doesn’t matter where in the US you live; there’s a good chance there’s a Walmart near you. The retail chain is preferred by many customers simply because it is everywhere, is affordable, and has everything you need for your regular grocery runs. If you’re standing in the checkout lane and wondering if you can use Apple Pay at Walmart, the answer is no, unfortunately. Read on to know why Walmart does not accept Apple Pay.

Does Walmart take Apple Pay?

Unfortunately, Walmart does not take Apple Pay. In fact, Walmart does not accept a few other alternative payment methods as well, such as Google Pay and Samsung Pay too. So if you’re walking into Walmart and hoping to use these payment methods to complete your purchase, you will need to choose a different form of payment.

Why doesn’t Walmart take Apple Pay? Walmart doesn’t take Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay because it wants customers to use its own Walmart Pay payment method.

What is Walmart Pay, and how does it work?

Walmart Pay is a mobile wallet solution from Walmart. It primarily helps you speed up the checkout process when shopping at Walmart. Further, it’s pretty helpful if you have a gift card that you want to use, as it automatically applies a gift card balance to your purchase before it falls back on your credit card (unless you turn off the feature). It also lets you store receipts automatically, which is very handy if and when you need to return an item.

Unlike other mobile payment solutions that rely on NFC or MST technology, Walmart Pay relies on QR codes to initiate payments. Customers need to use their smartphones to scan the QR code displayed at the checkout counter, and Walmart Pay will deduct money from the credit card, debit card, or gift card you have loaded up.

Where is it useful? The curious bit about Walmart Pay is that it is useful only if you frequently shop at Walmart stores, as it is not accepted at other retailers. Walmart Pay does not connect directly to your bank, which separates it from Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.

Where does it not work? Walmart Pay does not work at Walmart fuel pumps, Murphy USA gas stations, and Sam’s Clubs. You also cannot use it to receive cash back at the checkout. And as mentioned, you cannot use Walmart Pay at other retailers that aren’t Walmart.

Does Walmart plan to accept Apple Pay in the future? No. Walmart has not expressed any interest in accepting other mobile payment solutions like Apple Pay and Samsung Pay in the future. So if you are a Walmart regular, we recommend that you explore alternatives and not keep holding your breath.

What forms of payment does Walmart accept? Even with these restrictions in place, Walmart accepts a fair few payment methods outside of Walmart Pay, such as: Cash

Credit cards

Debit cards

Gift cards

EBT cards from participating states for the purchase of EBT-eligible items

Capital One Walmart credit cards

Benefit cards for the purchase of eligible items (including Healthy Benefits and OTC Network)

PayPal

Affirm

What grocery stores accept Apple Pay? If you want to get the most out of Apple Pay, you can consider shopping at these grocery stores that accept Apple Pay: Costco

Albertsons

Meijer

Walgreens

CVS

Trader Joe’s

Acme Markets

ALDI

Bashas’

Cub Foods

Dan’s Fresh Market

Lucky

Maceys

Scnucks

Shaws

Shop ‘n Save

United Supermarkets

Wegmans

Whole Foods Market

Winn-Dixie

FAQs

How do I pay with my iPhone at Walmart? You can use Walmart Pay present within the Walmart app to pay with your iPhone at Walmart. This will be done by needing you to scan a QR code available at the checkout counter.

Does Walmart take digital wallet? The only wallet that Walmart takes is Walmart Pay.

