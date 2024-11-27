Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (November 27)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: November 27, 2024 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

Because you’ve made Wallpaper Wednesday so popular, we are now doubling the number of reader-submitted wallpapers featured each week! Previously, we would do three images, but now we’re bumping that up to six. You guys are just too good at this!

With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have a peaceful photo of a serene home in Kashmir from reader Ayan Poddar. Ayan shot that with a vivo V11 Pro! Next, we have a terrific shot of some beach rocks in Brazil from reader Adriano Prezniska. That was captured with a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra! After that, we have an absolutely stupendous photo from frequent contributor Han Le. This time, Han has sent in a photo of a bee in Vietnam, shot on a Google Pixel 6 Pro! Next, we have a nice variation on the usual “blue sky with some clouds” shot: a photo of a dusk sky with some clouds with a crescent moon poking through! The colors look really nice in that one, which came from reader Adam, who used a Samsung Galaxy S21! We also have a pretty photo of a flower strangely called a “shameplant” (or Mimosa pudica) because it collapses inward on itself when it is touched. That comes from reader Swaroop, who used an iPhone 16 Pro Max to capture it in India. Finally, we have a sweet macro shot of a leaf from reader Kedrig Koka. Kedrig used a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for that one, using the 3x telephoto zoom! Thanks so much for your submissions, all!

From the Android Authority team, we have another trio of shots from Rita El Khoury. First, we have a cool shot of some copper faucets. Next, we have a peaceful shot of a beach. Finally, we have a slightly disorienting photo of a bunch of glasses hanging on a rack.

Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please avoid sending images purely created with AI. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

