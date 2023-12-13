Wallpaper Wednesday: Special holiday-themed bugdroid edition! (December 13)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. Usually, the images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers, but today’s special edition features AI-generated holiday art. All are free to use and come without watermarks.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: December 13, 2023 Today, we have something special for Wallpaper Wednesday fans. We have used AI to generate a dozen wallpapers featuring our favorite Android mascot, the bugdroid. We placed the budgroid into various festive situations so you can celebrate the holidays with a lovely wallpaper that shows off your Android pride.

As always, check out the wallpapers in the gallery below, but don’t download them from here. Instead, use the Drive link you’ll find below so you can get the high-resolution versions!

Next week, we’ll be back to our regular schedule with wallpapers submitted by us and our readers. We also will close out the year with a special “best of” edition of Wallpaper Wednesday to show off our very favorite walls from our readers in 2023.

In the meantime, be sure to download these bugdroid images in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work. That’s just not cool.

You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your website, your Instagram, etc. Ready to submit? Send us an email by clicking here. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

