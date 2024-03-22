VLC media player's next feature could be free streaming channels

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR VLC media player could gain access to free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, a representative said.

This would be an optional feature for users, though, and the decision hasn’t been finalized yet.

VLC is one of the world’s most popular and flexible media players, playing a variety of multimedia files and even letting you stream content over the network and via URLs. It sounds like the program could gain another notable feature in the future, though.

The president of the VideoLAN organization behind VLC told Low Pass (via It’s FOSS News) that they were thinking about bringing free, ad-supported streaming TV channels and “other ad-supported online media” to VLC media player.

“People, especially the younger generation, expect to stream,” Jean-Baptiste Kempf was quoted as saying.

Do you want free ad-supported streaming channels on VLC? 178 votes Yes, I'd totally watch them 38 % Maybe, it depends on the channels 40 % No, I don't want that in VLC 22 %

The president cautioned that plans for these ad-supported channels haven’t been finalized. He also clarified that this integration would be optional for users if it were implemented.

In any event, optional support for FAST channels would be an interesting addition to VLC. The app is already a versatile media player with loads of features, so access to a suite of free, ad-supported channels would make the app stand out from rival players. But we do hope to see more additions focused on local or network playback.

