The first Dimensity 9300 phones are leaving China, bound for Europe, India

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Chinese brand vivo has confirmed global launch details for the X100 series of phones.

The company says that the X100 series will be available in Asia, while Europe is only getting the Pro model.

Pricing and launch timelines for these markets weren’t forthcoming just yet.

Vivo launched the X100 and X100 Pro in China last month, being the first phones powered by the brand-new MediaTek Dimensity 9300 flagship chipset. Fortunately, the company has now revealed global launch details for the new flagship phones.

Vivo confirmed to us that the X100 series will be available in India, Indonesia, and South East Asia. The European market will only get the X100 Pro, though. We’re guessing the phone won’t be available in Germany due to a legal spat with Nokia.

The Chinese brand didn’t confirm Indian or European pricing but noted that the X100 will retail for 5,998 Hong Kong dollars (~$768). Meanwhile, the X100 Pro will retail for 7,998 Hong Kong dollars (~$1,024). For what it’s worth, previous Pro and Pro Plus models sold for as much as €1,300 (~$1,424) in Europe, so don’t be surprised if the X100 Pro hits this mark too.

Vivo X100 series: What to expect?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The two phones have a few features in common, such as the Dimensity 9300 chipset, a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED panel, and an IP68 rating. The vivo X100 Pro stands out thanks to a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired/50W wireless charging, and a flexible triple rear camera setup. These cameras are a 50MP IMX989 one-inch sensor, a 4.1x 50MP periscope camera, and a 50MP ultrawide lens.

The X100 Pro also sports a cinematic portrait mode that might be the first proper rival to the iPhone’s cinematic mode. That is, the mode is theoretically capable of automatically switching focus between subjects, unlike portrait video modes currently seen on Android. Vivo is also touting a sun mode of sorts to capture (shocker) the sun with your periscope camera.

Meanwhile, the standard X100 serves up a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging (no wireless top-ups here), and a somewhat less capable triple camera setup. The latter includes a 50MP IMX920 main camera, a 64MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter.

Either way, we hope vivo doesn’t waste time in actually releasing these phones in global markets. Between the OnePlus 12, Galaxy S24 series, and Xiaomi 14 series, there’ll be no shortage of quality flagship phones in early 2024.

Comments