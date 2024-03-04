This upcoming thin and light foldable could be a spec beast

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The vivo X Fold 3 is said to be the thinnest and lightest foldable phone, but it could bring top-tier specs.

A tipster says the phone will offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 64MP 3x camera, water resistance, and more.

A trusted leaker recently claimed that an upcoming vivo foldable phone could unseat the HONOR Magic V2 as the thinnest and lightest foldable. Now, the leaker has returned with an impressive list of specs for the new device.

Digital Chat Station posted vivo X Fold 3 Pro specs on Weibo, and the foldable looks like a powerhouse. Core specs include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 5,800mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless top-ups.

We’re particularly glad to see a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor here, as it’s not uncommon for foldable phone makers to use the previous year’s silicon.

The screens are said to offer a similar size as last year’s X Fold 2 (8.03-inch folding display, 6.53-inch cover screen), but both panels are tipped to see a resolution boost.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro cameras get a boost

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The X Fold 3 Pro could be a major upgrade from its predecessor as far as the cameras are concerned. Digital Chat Station claims the new foldable will offer a 50MP OV50H main camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP 3x periscope camera (OV64B). We’re particularly glad to see the latter camera, on par with the OnePlus Open, and a massive upgrade on paper over the previous device’s 2x 12MP lens. But that main camera would also be larger than the X Fold 2’s main shooter.

Vivo’s foldable phone is also tipped to arrive with the V3 imaging chip. This silicon enabled some nifty effects on the X100 Pro, namely a proper rival to Apple’s Cinematic mode. So we’re expecting the same functionality on the new device.

Would you buy a foldable phone in 2024? 62 votes Yes, for sure 23 % Maybe, it depends on pricing/features 53 % No, but I've got a foldable already 8 % No, I don't plan to buy a foldable 16 %

Other apparent vivo X Fold 3 Pro features include an IR blaster, water resistance, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor on both screens, and a glass design. Water resistance would be new for the series, joining foldables from Google, HUAWEI, and Samsung.

The Pro model is said to be joined by a standard X Fold 3, and Digital Chat Station asserts that this device will offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 50MP 2x telephoto camera but lack wireless charging.

Comments