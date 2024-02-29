There could be a new contender for the thinnest and lightest foldable

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests that the upcoming vivo X Fold 3 could become the thinnest and lightest foldable in the world, unseating the HONOR Magic V2, which was already quite impressive.

Despite its svelte aesthetics, the vivo X Fold 3 is also expected to have a powerful 50MP + 50MP + 64MP rear camera setup with ZEISS optics.

The phone could also be the first foldable with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and it could launch in late March in China.

Foldables are becoming increasingly similar to conventional glass slab smartphones, so it’s fair to say that great foldables are the future of smartphones. For most of the world, foldables from Samsung, like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, form the benchmark, but the cut-throat foldables market has progressed to more innovative products. Upcoming foldables, such as the vivo X Fold 3, could push the envelope even further by becoming the thinnest and lightest foldable around.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station, vivo will soon launch the vivo X Fold 3, and the foldable could be thinner and lighter than all currently available book-style foldables. This would include the currently thinnest and lightest foldable, the HONOR Magic V2, so we’re in for something even better than that.

The vivo X1 Fold 3 is also said to feature an imaging experience that could rival vivo’s X100 flagship series, and that is a very high bar to clear as the X100 series is one of the best camera smartphones around. The vivo X Fold 3 could feature a 50MP primary camera with a large sensor, a 50MP ultrawide angle camera, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera. This camera setup also includes features like telephoto macro, OIS, vivo’s V3 imaging chip, and software features like 4K 60fps video recording.

A sketch of the device has also been attached, and we can see the prominent camera bump that would house all of this camera hardware. We also see the ZEISS branding, so expect the partnership to play a role on this phone.

The vivo X Fold 3 is also said to be the first foldable with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which means it won’t be short of computing power.

Note that the camera bump could still protrude significantly beyond the body of the foldable, which would allow the X Fold 3 to be the thinnest foldable around while still packing impressive cameras.

The phone is expected to launch in China in late March, so we won’t have to wait long to learn more about the device.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments