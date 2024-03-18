A new contender for thinnest foldable is launching next week

TL;DR Vivo has revealed that the X Fold 3 series of foldable phones will launch on March 26.

The company also posted a teaser video showing a svelte design.

The HONOR Magic V2 is the thinnest foldable phone on the market right now, but we’ve heard rumors that the vivo could rival HONOR with a thin foldable of its own. Now, vivo has confirmed that the X Fold 3 series will launch soon.

The company revealed on Weibo that the X Fold 3 series will launch in China on March 26. It also posted a video showing off the foldable’s design — check it out below.

The clip shows a phone that’s definitely thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, although we’re not sure whether it’s thinner than the Magic V2 just yet.

Either way, leaks point to the X Fold 3 Pro packing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 5,800mAh battery with 120W wired charging, wireless charging support, and water resistance. The Pro model is also said to offer a 64MP 3x periscope camera, which should be a marked improvement over the X Fold 2’s 2x 12MP camera.

Will the vivo X Fold 3 series come to global markets, though? History says no, but leaker Yogesh Brar previously claimed that vivo will launch the series outside China. We’ve nevertheless asked the company about wider availability and will update the article accordingly.

