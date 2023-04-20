Vivo X Fold 2, X Flip launched: A lineup to take on Samsung's best

Vivo

TL;DR Vivo has launched the X Fold 2 and X Flip foldable phones in China.

The two phones both offer Snapdragon silicon and ZEISS-branded cameras.

Don’t hold your breath for a global release any time soon, if at all.

Vivo is no stranger to foldable phones, launching the vivo X Fold and X Fold Plus in 2022. Those devices were book-style foldables targeting the Galaxy Z Fold line. Now, the company has launched the vivo X Fold 2 along with its first clamshell foldable.

The two foldables share a couple of things in common, namely ZEISS-branded cameras and the China-only OriginOS 3 skin. But the devices are drastically different propositions otherwise.

Vivo X Flip

Vivo

The vivo X Flip is indeed the company’s first clamshell foldable, and it packs a three-inch cover display. That’s a noticeably bigger screen compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4‘s tiny 1.9-inch cover display.

Open the X Flip and you’ve got a 6.74-inch 120Hz OLED screen (FHD+, 1,200 nits brightness) with ultra-thin glass. The foldable also sports a Flex Mode-style feature, letting you prop the phone up for various tasks. Interestingly, vivo claims that the X Flip hinge is rated for 500,000 folds and unfolds.

Clamshell foldables don’t have the most impressive camera systems, and the X Flip is no different. Expect a dual rear camera system here, consisting of a 50MP main camera (IMX866V with OIS) and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The latter includes autofocus too, so you can take macro shots with the ultrawide snapper. A 32MP selfie camera is also available on the folding screen, but you can also take selfies with the rear cameras in conjunction with the cover display.

Other specs include a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, a 4,400mAh battery with 44W wired charging (no wireless charging here), and a side fingerprint scanner.

Vivo X Fold 2

Vivo

Want a tablet-sized display in your pocket? Then that’s where the vivo X Fold 2 comes in, bringing a book-style form factor with an 8.03-inch 120Hz folding LTPO OLED screen (1,916 x 2,160, 4:3.55 aspect ratio, 1,800 nits brightness) on board. The company says this screen packs ultra-thin glass too for added protection.

Vivo’s foldable also maintains the Flex Mode-style ability of its predecessor, letting you prop the phone up for hands-free video calls, video playback, or for photography. The firm adds that the hinge is rated for 400,000 folds, but there’s no word on the rated number of folds for the screen itself.

Meanwhile, the vivo X Fold 2 delivers a 6.53-inch 120Hz smartphone screen (OLED, 120Hz). This brings a 21:9 aspect ratio, which should make it more in line with traditional phone displays compared to Samsung’s foldables.

Much like previous vivo foldables, both the folding screen and smartphone display are equipped with 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors. This is a departure from rival models, which usually stick with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The foldable also brings a 4,800mAh battery, 120W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging. Vivo reckons you can get a 100% charge in 26 minutes as a result.

As for photographic capabilities, the X Fold 2 brings a 50MP main camera (IMX866V with OIS), a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP 2x tele camera. There’s also a 16MP camera on the smartphone display.

Vivo X Flip and X Fold 2 pricing and availability Like the vivo X Flip? Then it starts at 5,999 yuan (~$872) for the 12GB/256GB base model. Meanwhile, the vivo X Fold 2 starts at 8,999 yuan (~$1,308) for the entry-level 12GB/256GB variant.

Vivo previously told Android Authority that there were no current plans for a global X Fold 2 launch. The company has since told us there were no plans for a global X Flip release, either.

