vivo X Fold 2 launch could be as soon as next month

TL;DR The launch of the vivo X Fold 2 was teased in a Weibo post.

Based on the social post, the book-style foldable could launch in April.

The device is described as being “light and thin.”

Yesterday, it was discovered through a Google Play certification listing that vivo intends to launch a vivo X Flip device. While we’ll likely have to wait a while to see that Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival, we may not have to wait long to see the company’s other foldable handset.

As discovered by 91Mobiles, vivo took to the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, to talk about this year’s Boao Forum for Asia event. In the post, the company appears to eagerly tease the debut of the vivo X Fold 2, stating that the device will have its “world premiere at Boao Forum for Asia.”

Although it doesn’t go into detail about the next-generation foldable, the company does use some descriptors for the handset. According to the post, the vivo X Fold 2 is “light and thin.” The manufacturer also claims that the device has “the most powerful folding screen of vivo so far.” But the most important information to take away from this post is the fact that the company expects to provide more details about the phone during the Boao Forum for Asia conference.

What’s interesting is the social media post says more information is coming in April. However, as you may notice in the picture, the banner for the Boao Forum for Asia conference says the event is scheduled for March 28-31.

Based on rumors, the vivo X Fold 2 is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC — which would make it the first foldable this year to have one. It’s also suspected that the phone could have a 4,800mAh battery.

