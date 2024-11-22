US Mobile is giving its existing customers a free gift this Black Friday

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR US Mobile is giving all active customers a month’s free trial using a second number that you can use yourself or gift to someone else.

Unlike US Mobile’s typical new customer trial, this 30-day trial uses a temporary number and gives you unlimited talk, text, and data at the best priority levels that AT&T and Verizon offer for no extra charge. You’ll also have access to T-Mobile’s network, though it is prioritized the same as any other T-Mobile MVNO.

Black Friday is almost here and while most companies are trying to get you to buy more, US Mobile is doing things a bit differently. As a way to say thank you to its existing customer base, US Mobile’s CEO has announced the company is giving any customers with an active plan a way to try a different network free for 30 days.

The trial includes a temporary second line, a new temporary number, and 30 days of access to unlimited talk, text, and data. For those who want to try Dark Star (aka AT&T), US Mobile is also temporarily giving you AT&T’s highest priority access as well, something that usually requires a paid upgrade. The promotion will go live within the US Mobile app on Black Friday (November 29), though you’ll have until December 28 to redeem the 30-day offer. As long as you have service by November 29 you’ll be eligible for this freebie.

Don’t already have US Mobile service? Sign up now and pay as low as $17.50 per month for unlimited data with an annual payment plan. There’s a lot to love about this carrier including access to all three major networks and some of the lowest pricing around. It also has an exceptional referral program that allows customers to make as much as $2,800 a year.

Now some people would probably have rather just received a free month on their active line, but free is free, right? Ultimately, this promotion is a clever way to try another network side-by-side with whatever network your main US Mobile number runs on to ensure you are getting the most out of US Mobile. After all, you might find that your current network isn’t necessarily the best choice where you live. For example, Light Star (T-Mobile) can often see less than great prioritization on US Mobile, while Warp (Verizon) gives you the same priority as you’d get with postpaid Verizon for no extra cost.

So how do you use this second number? If you have an eSIM, it’s super easy to activate through the app (starting on Black Friday, Nove 28) and most phones now allow you to run more than one line at a time this way. If you don’t want or need a second line it’s also possible to give this free priority trial away to someone else from within the app. Technically US Mobile already offers a free trial for new customers, but that deal requires you to port in a number and doesn’t give you a free upgrade to AT&T’s fastest number.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments