US Mobile CEO speaks out against Google and is giving up to $1500 to dedicated fans in the process

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Want to get started with the referral program? Hit up the links below to sign up and start making money!

US Mobile is one of the biggest and most successful independent prepaid carriers in the United States. While it’s only nine years old, it’s seen a lot of growth in a very short amount of time thanks to a combination of wise strategic moves and competitive pricing. We’ve especially been impressed by US Mobile’s shift to supporting all three US networks in 2024 with the option to switch easily with a few small hoops. More recently though it has made another change that’s fallen a bit under the radar. The company has cut ties with Google Ads, calling Google out for its unfair practices in the process. Even more exciting, it’s now shifting its marketing strategy by giving up to $1,500 to fans that help it refer new customers.

US Mobile CEO and founder Ahmed Khattak slammed Google for a recent policy change. As he puts it in his own words, “Google tried to screw us over— We’re giving the power (and cash) back to you!” What happened exactly? In short, Google will only allow customers to use ACH payments to cover advertising costs going forward.

An ACH transaction takes payment directly from your bank account, but this means the company will no longer be able to use other methods like credit cards, which include major cashback rewards to offset costs. Khattack said that this would cost the company around $300k extra each year in missed cashback incentives. Despite attempts to work with Google on a solution that would please both, Google’s solution was to spend more money on advertising to offset those costs. US Mobile ultimately decided to tell Google to “take a long walk off a short bridge” — again Khattack’s direct words.

Khattack also wants to make it clear that Google’s changes aren’t just hurting US Mobile, but it’s small businesses in general that are under attack here. As the CEO notes that while US Mobile has been lucky enough to build itself a protective wall of sorts, many small businesses often have less of a cushion to fall back on, so using methods like credit cards with cashback is an important way to save money that can be used to grow, pay employees, and so on.

You can learn more about what led to all this in Khattack’s original post on Reddit.

So exactly how does the new $1500 referral program work? US Mobile will pay you just $25 for your first two referrals, but things ramp up considerably from there: The third referral is worth $75.

The fourth referral is worth 100.

Every referral after this is given $225. As you might have guessed, there are a few caveats here. First, you can only be paid for up to ten referrals a year. After that the whole process resets. It’s also worth noting you will have to pay taxes on earnings if you bring in more than $600, as you will be paid actual cash in the form of prepaid MasterCards. US Mobile says it will send 1099 tax forms to any customers that hit that threshold.

Don’t have US Mobile service? You can learn more about their plans or the referral program below:

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments