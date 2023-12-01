Uber could soon let you buy an eSIM straight from its app

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Uber could soon offer eSIM purchases within its app.

The code found in the Uber app for Android also indicates customers might get free promotional data to use to buy an eSIM and use the Uber app.

It looks like Uber is preparing to start selling eSIMs directly through its app. Strings of code found in the Uber app indicate that not only will Uber users be able to buy and activate an eSIM from the Uber app, but the ride-sharing service might also offer some free mobile data to customers to use the Uber app, potentially to facilitate the eSIM purchase process.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Version 4.502.1 of the Uber app for Android includes code that very clearly talks about the ability to purchase an eSIM plan from Uber. The platform will also seemingly run a promotional offer giving customers 100MB of free data to use on the Uber app when they get to their travel destination.

Code Copy Text <string name="avoid_costs_by_purchasing_esim">Avoid the expensive data roaming costs that your cell phone carrier charges you by purchasing an eSIM with Uber.</string> <string name="esim_promo">Traveling abroad soon? Get 100 MB of free data to use on the Uber app.</string> <string name="esim_promo_subtext">Buy a mobile data eSIM plan. Then use your phone like normal when you travel, even as a hotspot.</string> <string name="esim_purchase_confirm">Confirm</string> <string name="free_esim">Free</string> <string name="install_esim">Install eSIM</string>

We checked, and there’s currently no way to purchase an eSIM from Uber, so this is a feature that’s likely to pop up in the near future. Interestingly, the code only refers to selling eSIM plans that offer mobile data. So we’re unsure if the eSIMs that Uber potentially sells in the future will also let users make calls.

While many apps sell eSIM plans, buying one directly from Uber could be pretty convenient for those who already use the app. Uber potentially offering some free data to facilitate the process is also a nice touch. So if you ever forget to buy a SIM before leaving the airport of a new country, you can rely on Uber to not only book a cab but also get your data needs sorted for your stay.

We’ll contact Uber to confirm our findings and update this article if we hear back from the company.

