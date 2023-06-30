Don't have a Twitter account? Then Twitter is now off-limits for you

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR It’s now impossible to view tweets or use the platform at all if you’re not logged into an account.

Previously, the public had at least limited access to Twitter.

It’s unclear if this is intentional or just a mishap.

If you try to view a tweet without having a Twitter account or logging into your existing account, you may have noticed something has changed. It appears the social media platform is now blocking unregistered users.

Since undergoing new management, Twitter has seen numerous changes over the months. The latest change seems to be making it impossible for outsiders to use the platform at all. Members at Android Authority have been able to replicate this issue on both desktop and mobile.

In the past, the public has been able to use the platform, albeit on a limited basis. If you weren’t logged in, you could still use a link to see a tweet or a user’s profile. However, you’d be unable to like tweets or leave comments. You’d also be prevented from viewing additional posts. Now, if an unregistered user tries to enter the site, they are immediately greeted by a sign-in prompt.

As Twitter has yet to issue an official statement, it’s unknown whether this was intentional. Given that the platform has had a number of mishaps spanning over the last year, it’s entirely possible this is just an accident.

If this isn’t an accident, it would seem that the company is getting more aggressive in its push to convert visitors into account holders. While having an account is still free, some may have reservations about signing up. The user experience has notably deteriorated over time, leading many users to flock to competing platforms such as Bluesky, Mastodon, and others.

