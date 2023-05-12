Elon Musk picks former NBCUniversal exec to be the new CEO of Twitter

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Billionaire Elon Musk has decided to pick Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter.

Yaccarino was the head of advertising at NBCUniversal.

Musk will step down from the CEO position and remain as the executive chairman and chief technology officer.

On Thursday, Elon Musk teased on Twitter that he had found his replacement as CEO of Twitter. However, the billionaire did not reveal who he had chosen for the role of Twitter CEO. But now we know who will be running the social platform going forward.

Today, in a congratulatory tweet, Musk revealed that his replacement will be Linda Yaccarino. As he mentions in the tweet, she will take over as CEO and will focus primarily on business operations. Additionally, Musk makes it known that his role with the company will change from CEO to chief technology officer and executive chairman.

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

For anyone who’s not familiar with Yaccarino, she formerly was the head of advertising at NBCUniversal. The Penn State graduate helped with the launch of the streaming service Peacock and has led partnerships with a variety of tech companies. These companies include Snapchat, YouTube, and Twitter. Before arriving at NBCUniversal, Yaccarino had worked at Turner Entertainment for 15 years.

According to Yahoo Finance, “Yaccarino repeatedly emphasized in her interview with Musk that what advertisers are looking for from Twitter is protection.” She also reportedly asked Musk if he thought he had “de-risked” Twitter enough to give advertisers confidence their campaigns won’t end up in “awful hateful places.”

Since Musk took over Twitter last year, advertising on the social media platform has dropped significantly. Being one of the main sources of revenue for the site, this has been a big problem. With Yaccarino’s deep background in advertising, she could be well suited for the role of Twitter CEO.

