Super Bowl LIX is coming to Tubi for free, but there's a small catch

TL;DR NFL fans will be able to watch Super Bowl LIX on Tubi.

The live sporting event will be free on the service and presented in 4K.

You’ll need to sign up for a Tubi account to watch the game and the coverage around it.

The NFL playoffs are in full swing, with the Wild Card games already complete. Before you know it, the final game of the year, Super Bowl LIX, will be here. If you’re wondering where to go to watch the big game, FOX once again has the broadcasting rights and it will be on in all the usual places. However, fans will now have one new way to catch all of the action — Tubi.

FOX has announced that for the first time, the Super Bowl will stream live in 4K on Tubi. The free, ad-supported streaming platform was acquired by FOX in 2020, and this will be its biggest live event to date. This means you’ll be able to pick up your phone or open the Tubi app on your TV and watch the game for free.

While that’s all well and good, there’s one caveat that needs to be mentioned. Tubi viewers have the option to sign up for an account, but usually, you don’t need one to start watching. However, an account will be required if you want to watch Super Bowl LIX and the surrounding coverage.

Tubi’s Super Bowl coverage will kick off at 3:30 PM ET on February 9. In addition to the SUPER BOWL LIX pregame show and Super Bowl LIX, there will be a new red carpet event that covers the celebrity, fashion, and culture at the stadium. Super Bowl LIX will also air on FOX, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, FOX’s website, and the NFL Plus app.

